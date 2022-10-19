Netflix to crack down on password sharing in 2023

FILE The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, California, July 16, 2018.

CNN— Netflix apparently has a plan in place to crackdown on password sharing starting next year.

The streaming giant shared more details of its plan during Tuesday’s earning report.

Back in March Netflix started testing “extra member” and “profile transfer” features in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru.

The “profile transfer” feature allows users to transfer their current profiles to a new paid account.

For those who want to continue to share their account with family and friends the “extra member” option allows users to create sub-accounts under their main account for an additional fee.