Raymond Moody pleads guilty for killing Brittanee Drexel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel pleaded guilty today in Georgetown County.

Raymond Moody was arrested in May for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Drexel in 2009.

Drexel, a native of Rochester, New York, disappeared in Myrtle Beach while on Spring Break.

Moody has previously been convicted of child rape and kidnapping in California in the 1980’s.

Drexel’s father Chad spoke to reporters following the verdict.