Suspect pleads guilty, sentenced in the ’09 murder of Brittanee Drexel

Georgetown, S.C. (WCIV)–The man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel pleaded guilty Wednesday in Georgetown County.

Raymond Moody was arrested in May for the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Drexel in 2009.

Drexel, a native of Rochester, New York, disappeared in Myrtle Beach while vacationing on spring break.

Moody had previously been convicted of child rape and kidnapping in California in the 1980s.

Following the plea, Moody was sentenced to life in prison for Drexel’s murder with an additional 30 years for her rape and kidnapping.