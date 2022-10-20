Biden administration invests $53 million into WIC

CNN— The Biden administration is investing $53 million in WIC, the women, infants, and children nutrition program.

The grant aims to beef up outreach efforts, improve technology, and enhance the shopping experience for families receiving the supplemental nutritional program known as WIC.

The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The effort comes as the Biden administration seeks to bolster food assistance and minimize hunger in the U.S.

Some 6.2 million Americans reportedly participated in WIC in February.