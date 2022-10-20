Forest Acres’ Richland Mall could undergo transformation following agreement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some changes could be coming to the Richland Mall in Forest Acres soon.

This week the Richland County Council approved a tax incentive agreement with a developer who wants to transform the property into a mix-use commercial space.

The City of Forest Acres approved a purchase of a portion of the mall property for a city park.

City leaders say as it stands now it will cost the city $3 million and will be paid using hospitality tax dollars.

That’s a price nowhere near how much the developers will pay for the rest of the property.

Forest Acres City leaders making it clear – its purchase is contingent on the developers closing on the property which has yet to be done but city leaders say they’re hopeful it will happen before the end of the year.