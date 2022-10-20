LPD Foundation Fall Festival returns after two-year hiatus!

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department Foundation Fall Festival will be returning after a two-year hiatus! The event will happen Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Families are invited to Icehouse Amphitheater on East Main Street for a day of entertainment and food from local restaurants. Kids can have in on the fun too… a costume contest with prizes and rides and bounce houses will be provided.

The event is a fundraiser for the Lexington Police Department Foundation, which supports the work of their officers, department, and community-focused programs.

Organizers are urging ticket purchasers to buy through Eventbrite HERE.

Admission is $5 for individuals and $20 for family tickets (up to five people). Cash and card payments will be accepted.

Tickets will be available at the festival’s entrance if online tickets are not sold-out.

Admission covers everything once inside.

For more information about the Foundation, visit www.lexsc.com