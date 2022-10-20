Walmart, Target and Best Buy closed on Thanksgiving

CNN— In your consumer news top retailers are giving workers a break this Thanksgiving.

Walmart, Target and Best Buy will close their doors this turkey day, a practice many companies started in response to the pandemic.

Target’s CEO called the move a temporary measure that is now the company’s new standard.

Kohl’s and others will also close on Thanksgiving.

At the same time the big retail chains are again starting discounts early this year.

Some have already launched promotions and sales events and plan to spread them out across the season.