Westwood High School student charged with bringing knife to school, say deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Westwood High School student has been charged this afternoon, Oct. 20, with bringing a knife to school, says the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The 15 year-old admitted to having a knife in his backpack after school administrators were alerted to the weapon, says deputies.

The weapon was located by the school resource officer. Authorities say the knife was not shown to other students, nor were threats made by the student.

The teen was charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds and released to his parents.