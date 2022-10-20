Wildlife is Down by Roughly 70% in Last 50 Years

Here’s a summary:

The #LivingPlanetReport’s headline statistic – the #LivingPlanetIndex – shows that there has been an average 69% decline in the relative abundance of monitored wildlife populations between 1970 and 2018. It contains 420k data points from 195 countries for 5,230 species of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles & amphibians. You can read more about it here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2022/10/13/while-human-population-doubled-wildlife-decreased-by-almost-70-percent-report/?utm_campaign=forbes&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_term=Carrie&sh=562fca3945b4