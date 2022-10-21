Former Charleston County Corrections Officer arrested for misconduct in office

Former Charleston County Corrections Officer Shannon Cherise Burden, 38, was arrested for misconduct in office.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Former Charleston County Corrections Officer Shannon Cherise Burden, 38, was arrested for misconduct in office. The arrest comes after an incident where Burden admittingly let several inmates attack another inmate, says SLED agents.

Agents charged Daniel Shakim Mobley, 23, Kamal G. Geathers, 20, Donald Lee White, Jr.,22, and Jaquez Quincy Lawrence, 22, with Assault & Battery by Mob in the 2nd degree.

Authorities say Burden unlocked the cell doors of the four inmates charged so that they can assault the victim located in another cell. The victim was punched and kicked in the head, face, and body. Geathers served as lookout during the attack.

The incident occurred after agents say the victim had upset Burden earlier in her shift.

‘The incident was captured by surveillance video.