Big first quarter propels Yellow Jackets to first win on homecoming

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (Allen) – The Allen University Football team put on a terrific showing for Homecoming as they posted 30 points in the first quarter En route to running away with a big 50-14 win over Bluefield St. (WV) from Westwood HS Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Yellow Jackets scored four touchdowns in the first quarter using all three phases of offense, defense and special teams to take a 30-0 lead as Head Coach Teddy Keaton called it a “Great team effort.”

Allen had a 6-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore RB Beau Herrington , a 28-yard FG from Denzell Moore, a 28-yard receiving TD from fellow sophomore WR Jayden Horace , a 45-yard interception returned for a TD from junior DB Reginald Jones and finally a 9-yard blocked punt return from sophomore LB Wason Davis to build the lead.

Herrington finished with 97 yards on the ground averaging over 9 yards/carry while Allen, as a team, rushed for double the yards of the Big Blues, 129-58 for the game.

AU then added two more offensive TDs in the second quarter while the defense kept up the shutout as Allen took a 43-0 halftime lead. Scoring in the second were freshmen WRs Donte Cook and Rejai Anderson on 19 and 3-yard passes from fellow freshman QB Daniel Plummer , who tossed three touchdowns on the day while throwing for 146 yards.

The Jackets then added another defensive score in the third quarter as freshman DB Tiwan McCloud returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown. The 50 points and seven touchdowns were a season-high for Allen as well as their first made field goal by kicker Denzell Moore . Moore went 5 of 7 on extra points finishing with 8 points on the game.

Allen sacked Bluefield six times on the day while the AU O-line allowed zero. The Jackets also scored 16 points off 5 BSC interceptions. Leading in tackles was senior DL Richard Hayes with 8 solo and 9 total tackles including two sacks, four Tackles-For-Loss, and a forced fumble on the day. McCloud also added 7 tackles, 2 TFLs, a sack, and a pick-six while sophomore DB Dahlil Wilkins , freshman DB Rejai Anderson , R. Jones, and Tyreek McPherson . Linebackers Kirkland Boone , sophomore Justin Eaton , and sophomore Cameron Scott all added sacks as well while combining for 8 tackles. Freshman Kaleb Pierce also kept up his steady play on defense tallying 7 tackles.

Allen improves to 1-6 on the year with their first win while dropping BSC to 4-3.