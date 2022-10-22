Bulldogs knock off top-ranked Eagles 26-24

ORANGEBURG, SC — Graduate quarterback Corey Fields connected 21-of-31 for 264-yards and three touchdowns to lead South Carolina State to an upset, 26-24, victory over top-ranked North Carolina Central Saturday (Oct.22) at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium|Willie Jeffries Field.

Redshirt senior wide receiver Shaquan Davis made the difference on the offensive side with six (6) catches for 116-yards for two (2) touchdowns. Kendrell Flowers controlled the rushing attack with 23 carries for 79-yards and a touchdown.

Zion Keith , Aaron Smith , and Patrick Godbolt each finished with seven (7) tackles, while Godbolt added 2 TFL’s and one sack.

NEXT UP: South Carolina State hit the road for another pivotal Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference showdown Saturday (Oct. 30th) with Morgan State in Baltimore, MD. Kickoff is 12 noon.