Tigers wreck Morehouse homecoming, 35-0

ATLANTA, Ga. (Benedict) – The 18th-ranked Benedict College Tigers used their impressive defense to smother the Morehouse Maroon Tigers and take a 35-0 victory on Saturday, wrecking the Morehouse Homecoming.

Benedict, which entered the contest with the nation’s fifth-best defense in total defense and third-best team in scoring defense, only improved their status.

Benedict improves to 8-0 overall and 5-0 in the SIAC. Morehouse falls to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the SIAC.

“To God be the glory. It is very tough to win football games, and we are very fortunate to go 1-0 again,” said Benedict head football coach Chennis Berry . “Shout out to my defensive coaches for coming away with another shutout. It is a good day to be a Benedict Tiger.”

The Tigers are now giving up just 8.75 points per game after their second shutout of the season.

“They did their job,” Berry said of the Benedict defense. “Coach (Jordan) Odaffer and the defensive staff had a good game plan. The defensive line played well and lived in their backfield. The linebackers did their job and played well. The secondary played well and did their job. When you play well and do your job, good things happen.”

Benedict scored on their first offensive series of the game, going on a 50-yard drive. Noah Zaire Scotland started things off with a big gain, but left the game and never returned. Jaylen Taylor capped off the drive with a touchdown run to put Benedict on the board 7-0.

Benedict added another touchdown when Deondra Duehart ran from three yards out to put the Tigers on top 14-0. Duehart also was limited in the game due to an injury. The score remained 14-0 at the half.

“We started fast, but then had some setbacks when guys didn’t execute,” Berry said. “Our starting running back ran for about 50 yards on the first play and got hurt and was out for the rest of the game. The top two guys go down, and the next two guys stepped up and we still found a way to execute.”

After holding a 14-0 at the half, the Tigers opened the second half with a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Tayven Grice .

“We always talk about being special on special teams,” Berry said. “That was an explosive return and gave us the energy and juice we needed in the second half.”

Benedict added two more scores, as Taylor and Da’Von Smith added rushing touchdowns to make it 35-0.

After crashing three Homecomings this season (at Fort Valley State, at Albany State, and at Morehouse), the Tigers return home next Saturday for their own Homecoming celebration. Benedict takes on Clark Atlanta at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at BenedictTickets.com. The game will be live streamed on HBCU League Pass Plus.