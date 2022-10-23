South Carolina Gamecocks move into Top-25

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Coming off back-to-back SEC wins at Kentucky and against Texas A&M, the South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) have moved into the Top-25 in both the Associated Press and AFCA Coaches polls this week, coming in at No. 25 in both rankings.

Winners of four-straight games, its longest winning streak since ending the 2013 season with sixraight wins, South Carolina is ranked in the A.P. poll for the first time since Sept. 4, 2018, when they checked in at No. 24 after a season-opening win over Coastal Carolina. Other than that one week in 2018, the Gamecocks have not been ranked in the Top-25 in the A.P. since the 2014 season when they were ranked in five-consecutive polls to open the season.

The Gamecocks will look to extend their winning streak and become bowl eligible this week when they host the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) in a 4 pm ET Homecoming contest at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. SEC Network will televise the annual SEC Eastern Division matchup that will determine the winner of the Mayor’s Cup.