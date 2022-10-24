Unilever recalls several dry shampoo products

CNN— Ladies and gents, you may want to check your dry shampoo bottles!

A number of brands including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Tigi, and Tresemmé have been recalled because of potentially elevated levels of a chemical called benzene which can cause cancer.

Earlier today, Unilever issued a voluntary recall for a long list of products and although the company hasn’t gotten reports of any problems, the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

You’ll find a full list of what’s been recalled on the the FDA’s website.