Attorney General: Lexington man sentenced to eight years for sex crimes against minor

A Lexington County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sex crimes against a minor, says SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Randy Carroll Rawl is charged with one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 2nd degree, and one count of Criminal Solicitation of a Minor.

According to a release, the arrest follows an investigation led by the Lexington County Sheriff’s office where they discovered evidence that Rawl propositioned a 15 year old for sexual activity, engaged in sexual activity with the victim, and exchanged sexual texts with the minor.

Authorities were asked to investigate after the victim’s mother discovered text massages between her son and Rawl. The unlawful activities occurred in 2019.

Rawl admitted to speaking with the victim and traveling to the teen’s home to engage in sexual activity. The victim identified the defendant out of a photo lineup.