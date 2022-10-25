Best Buy launches new program for MacBook financing

People who love their MacBook computers but struggle to afford the product now have some options thanks to Best Buy.

Their new upgrade plus program lets customers finance an Apple laptop over 36 months with the option to either buy it outright when the three years is up or jump to a newer model.

Customers will pay $20 a month and if they want to keep the computer, a final payment of about $280 is due.

The customer will also have the choice to quit the program and return the computer or stay with it and upgrade to the next model.