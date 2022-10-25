Research shows one in ten Americans over 65 have dementia

According to a study published Monday in the Jama Neurology Journal, roughly 10% of Americans over the age of 65 suffer from dementia.

Research is based on close to 3,500 people who enrolled in a program by the National Institute of Aging and the Social Security Administration.

The research shows 22% of those with mild cognitive impairment had symptoms that include forgetting things like appointments or had trouble coming up with words.