Research shows one in ten Americans over 65 have dementia
According to a study published Monday in the Jama Neurology Journal, roughly 10% of Americans over the age of 65 suffer from dementia.
Research is based on close to 3,500 people who enrolled in a program by the National Institute of Aging and the Social Security Administration.
The research shows 22% of those with mild cognitive impairment had symptoms that include forgetting things like appointments or had trouble coming up with words.