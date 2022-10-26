“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge.

A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News, “School District Five has received a formal book challenge and is following its Board Policy KEC “Library/Media Center Materials Selection and Reconsideration Process,” which is based on the State Model Policy. The book in question has been removed from all School District Five media centers and classroom libraries pending review. School District Five is in the process of convening the review committee and will issue a determination within thirty (30) business days as required by Policy KEC.”

The reasoning for the formal challenge was not given.

According to the Jane Addams Peace Association, “Black Is a Rainbow Color is a powerful anthem that celebrates all things Black, the colorful and the cultural. The story takes us on a journey with a young girl who reflects on the meaning of being Black, which leads her to question, absorb, and share information about her culture.”

