Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show rips the runway this Sunday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready for an event that will rip the runway in the Midlands this Sunday!

The Carolina Classic Hair and Fashion Show will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

Doors open at Noon, with the fashion show starting at 2 p.m. and the barber battle around 4:30 p.m.

Curtis spoke with Antwonn Gathers, founder of the event, about how this will showcase some of the best fashion and hairstyles in the Midlands!

Designer Diko Pekdemir-Lewis showed off one of her designs on model Ashton Abraham to give viewers a sneak peek on what they can expect at the show.

For more information, visit Carolina Classic’s website.