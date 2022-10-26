Judge: Meadows must testify before grand jury

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has to testify before a Grand Jury investigating the 2020 Presidential election.

A South Carolina judge ruled Meadows is material to the matter and Georgia is not causing Meadows undue hardship by making him appear.

Meadows currently lives in the upstate and Atlanta prosecutors sought an order there calling for Meadows to comply with their subpoena.

Meadows’ attorney announced plans to appeal just minutes after the judge’s decision Wednesday morning.