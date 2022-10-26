Kershaw K9 officer passes away

Kershaw Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a post on the Kershaw Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, one of its K9 officers has passed away.

Deputies say K9 Kolbie was almost 13 when she passed away this past weekend.

Investigators say Kolbie served in the department for ten years and in that time successfully located numerous criminals, missing children, and missing adults.

According to authorities Kolbie retired in December of 2020 due to health reasons.

“Kolbie was not only a great partner, she was family to me. She lived with me and the rest of my family members. I will never forget her or the great accomplishments she made during her service by my side.”