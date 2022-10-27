Local Living: ‘Dracula: Ballet with a Bite’, Boo at the Zoo

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Here’s a look at your Local Living brought to you by MUSC.

Airport High School is hosted a Trick or Treat event Wednesday night!

From 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the High School campus. The event was coordinated by the school’s student council with clubs and community members handing out candy.

to all the little ghouls and goblins in their Halloween costumes!

The Columbia City Ballet will present ‘Dracula: Ballet with a Bite’ on October 28th and 29th.

The Friday night performance will begin at 7 and Saturday dancers will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

The production will combine dramatic scenes and dance with the classic tale of count Dracula and transport audiences to Transylvania.

It’s rated PG-13 and advanced ticket purchases are recommended. You can click on the link provided HERE to find out more or purchase tickets to the showcase.

If the kiddos are in the mood to show off their spooky spirits head over to ‘Boo at the Zoo’

The event takes place nightly through October 30th at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $12 dollars for members, and $15 dollars for non-members and they should be purchased in advance.

Families should bring their own trick or treat bags and children ages 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costume! You can find out more information by clicking on the link HERE