SC Strollathon rides at the State House for Rett syndrome fundraiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s National Rett Syndrome Awareness Month and one event is raising funds to fight the disorder this weekend!

The 3rd Annual IRSF South Carolina Strollathon: Rally for Rett starts Saturday at the State House from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Event organizers encourage anyone participating to wear purple in support

The fundraising event benefits the International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF), which is a non-profit that works to create a world without Rett syndrome through research, advocacy, and family support.

Curtis spoke with Stephanie Gives-Winckler, author & SC Strollathon Chairwoman, about how this event will help bring the community together to help those fighting Rett syndrome, which is a genetic disorder that causes a loss of spoken language and motor skills and behavioral and neurological problems.

The IRSF says almost all children with the disorder are girls.

She also spoke about her beloved daughter, Tiffanie, who died at 14 after a lifelong battle with Rett syndrome.

The goal is to raise $6000 dollars for the foundation before December 31.

If you want to donate and learn more about the IRSF, visit its website.