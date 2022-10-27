Seven finalists announced for South Carolina Mr. Football Award

The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association announce the seven finalists for the Mr. Football award, the top individual honor for high school seniors in the Palmetto State.

Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork High School

Verbally committed to James Madison University

Bryson James, Clinton High School

Currently uncommitted

Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg High School

Verbally committed to East Carolina University

Xzavier McLeod, Camden High School

Verbally committed to the University of South Carolina

Jonah Norris, Lexington High School

Currently uncommitted

LaNorris Sellers, South Florence High School

Verbally committed to Syracuse University

Tyler Smith, Barnwell High School

Currently uncommitted

The Mr. Football winner will be announced Saturday, December 10 at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m.

The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Seven of the award’s first 22 winners made it to the National Football League, with four of the last five winners still playing collegiately in the Southeastern Conference.

SOUTH CAROLINA MR. FOOTBALL, YEAR BY YEAR

YEAR PLAYER, PRIMARY POSITION HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE 1995 Jermale Kelley, WR Berea South Carolina 1996 Kyle Young, OL Daniel Clemson 1997 Chris Hope, DB Rock Hill Florida State 1998 Derek Watson, RB Palmetto South Carolina 1999 Mark Logan, QB Greenwood Georgia Tech 2000 Roscoe Crosby, WR Union Clemson 2001 Moe Thompson, DE Stratford South Carolina 2002 Eric McCollom, QB Camden Iowa 2003 Trey Elder, QB Byrnes Appalachian State 2004 J.D. Melton, QB Myrtle Beach Navy 2005 Prince Miller, DB Byrnes Georgia 2006 Malcolm Long, QB Gaffney South Carolina State 2007 Richard Mounce, QB Blythewood Charleston Southern 2008 Stephon Gilmore, DB South Pointe South Carolina 2009 Marcus Lattimore, RB Byrnes South Carolina 2010 Jadeveon Clowney, DE South Pointe South Carolina 2011 Shaq Roland, WR Lexington South Carolina 2012 Tramel Terry, WR Goose Creek Georgia 2013 Jacob Park, WR Stratford Georgia 2014 Matthew Colburn, RB Dutch Fork Wake Forest 2015 Tavien Feaster, RB Spartanburg Clemson 2016 Gage Maloney, QB Northwestern James Madison 2017 Dakereon Joyner, QB Fort Dorchester South Carolina 2018 Zacch Pickens, DE T.L. Hanna South Carolina 2019 Jake Doty, QB Myrtle Beach South Carolina 2020 Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, DT Gaffney Georgia 2021 Jaylen Sneed, LB Hilton Head Island Notre Dame