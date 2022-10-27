Seven finalists announced for South Carolina Mr. Football Award
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl and South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association announce the seven finalists for the Mr. Football award, the top individual honor for high school seniors in the Palmetto State.
Jarvis Green, Dutch Fork High School
Verbally committed to James Madison University
Bryson James, Clinton High School
Currently uncommitted
Raheim Jeter, Spartanburg High School
Verbally committed to East Carolina University
Xzavier McLeod, Camden High School
Verbally committed to the University of South Carolina
Jonah Norris, Lexington High School
Currently uncommitted
LaNorris Sellers, South Florence High School
Verbally committed to Syracuse University
Tyler Smith, Barnwell High School
Currently uncommitted
The Mr. Football winner will be announced Saturday, December 10 at halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The game will kick off at 12:30 p.m.
The S.C. Athletic Coaches Association established the Mr. Football award in 1995. Seven of the award’s first 22 winners made it to the National Football League, with four of the last five winners still playing collegiately in the Southeastern Conference.
SOUTH CAROLINA MR. FOOTBALL, YEAR BY YEAR
|YEAR
|PLAYER, PRIMARY POSITION
|HIGH SCHOOL
|COLLEGE
|1995
|Jermale Kelley, WR
|Berea
|South Carolina
|1996
|Kyle Young, OL
|Daniel
|Clemson
|1997
|Chris Hope, DB
|Rock Hill
|Florida State
|1998
|Derek Watson, RB
|Palmetto
|South Carolina
|1999
|Mark Logan, QB
|Greenwood
|Georgia Tech
|2000
|Roscoe Crosby, WR
|Union
|Clemson
|2001
|Moe Thompson, DE
|Stratford
|South Carolina
|2002
|Eric McCollom, QB
|Camden
|Iowa
|2003
|Trey Elder, QB
|Byrnes
|Appalachian State
|2004
|J.D. Melton, QB
|Myrtle Beach
|Navy
|2005
|Prince Miller, DB
|Byrnes
|Georgia
|2006
|Malcolm Long, QB
|Gaffney
|South Carolina State
|2007
|Richard Mounce, QB
|Blythewood
|Charleston Southern
|2008
|Stephon Gilmore, DB
|South Pointe
|South Carolina
|2009
|Marcus Lattimore, RB
|Byrnes
|South Carolina
|2010
|Jadeveon Clowney, DE
|South Pointe
|South Carolina
|2011
|Shaq Roland, WR
|Lexington
|South Carolina
|2012
|Tramel Terry, WR
|Goose Creek
|Georgia
|2013
|Jacob Park, WR
|Stratford
|Georgia
|2014
|Matthew Colburn, RB
|Dutch Fork
|Wake Forest
|2015
|Tavien Feaster, RB
|Spartanburg
|Clemson
|2016
|Gage Maloney, QB
|Northwestern
|James Madison
|2017
|Dakereon Joyner, QB
|Fort Dorchester
|South Carolina
|2018
|Zacch Pickens, DE
|T.L. Hanna
|South Carolina
|2019
|Jake Doty, QB
|Myrtle Beach
|South Carolina
|2020
|Ty’rion Ingram-Dawkins, DT
|Gaffney
|Georgia
|2021
|Jaylen Sneed, LB
|Hilton Head Island
|Notre Dame