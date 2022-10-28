Columbia Kroger participating in Drug Take Back Day this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Kroger will be accepting unused and expired medications at their drop-off location during DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend. Residents can take advantage of this free event on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at 1028 Roberts Branch Parkway.

Law enforcement officers will be at the site to collect certain eligible items outside the store: unused, unwanted or expired pills, liquids, gels, over-the-counter medications and patches. No items will be accepted inside the store.

More than 150 local pharmacies nationwide are taking part in drug take back day.

The National Drug Enforcement Administration says they offer the events to prevent drug misuse and abuse. Medications can be dropped off anonymously.