McDonald’s sales go up amid inflation

CNN— Higher grocery prices may be driving more consumers to the golden arches.

McDonald’s says sales are up more than 6%, with low-income consumers looking to get a better bang for their buck.

Grocery prices have increased 13% in the 3rd quarter, but McDonald’s menu prices have been increasing at a slower rate.

The burger chain’s promotions such as adult happy meals and celebrity tie-ins also seem to help.

McDonald’s executives point out the company also performed well in the last economic downturn in 2008 and 2009.