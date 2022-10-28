Nancy Pelosi’s husband ‘violently assaulted’ at San Francisco home, suspect in custody

ABC NEWS—Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was “violently assaulted” by someone who broke into his San Francisco home early Friday, according to her spokesperson.

The suspect is in custody, her spokesperson, Drew Hammill, said in a statement.

Paul Pelosi, 82, is in the hospital and “is expected to make a full recovery,” Hammill said.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., with her protective detail at the time, according to the Capitol Police.

The motive is under investigation, Hammill said.

The Capitol Police, FBI and San Francisco Police Department are all involved in the investigation. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said the case will be handled locally. Charges are forthcoming but have not yet been filed, the district attorney’s office said.

“The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time,” Hammill added.

President Joe Biden spoke with Nancy Pelosi Friday morning “to express his support after this horrible attack,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, “What happened to Paul Pelosi was a dastardly act. I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family, and I wish him a speedy recovery.”