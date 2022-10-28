Walmart adding “Netflix hub” to 2,400 stores

So called “Netflix hubs” are coming to thousands of Walmart stores.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—

That means you’ll be able to buy things like music, apparel, collectibles, games, and seasonal items from big Netflix franchises like Stranger Things, Squid Game, and even the upcoming Knives Out sequel at over 2,400 in-store ‘Netflix zones.’

You’ll also find “concession kits” of goodies like popcorn and candy to make watching Netflix at home feel like you’re at the movies.

The bigger expansion into retail is just the latest way Netflix is trying to grow its business after losing subscribers for the first time in over a decade earlier this year.

The company quickly ramped up efforts on its cheaper ad tier, which is launching in November and its password-sharing crackdown will roll out in early 2023.