What you need to know about early voting in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Election Commission says you have until Saturday, November 5, 2022 to visit your early voting center and have your voice heard this election cycle.

Early voting times : 8:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 5.

Registered voters are asked to check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office to find the appropriate voting location.

Visit scVOTES.gov for a list of this years ballot contenders and for information about absentee voting.

Individuals will be required to present a Photo ID when checking in to vote.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. They must be received by the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov.8.