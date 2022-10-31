2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded near Elgin

On Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey recorded a 2.5 magnitude earthquake near Elgin in the Fort Jackson reservation just after 9:30 p.m.
This year alone the South Carolina emergency management division says there have been more than 80 earthquakes reported in Kershaw County.

For more information, visit the U.S. Geological Survey.

