CPD: 10 code enforcement tips to follow to avoid trouble with the law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s Code Enforcement Month and the Columbia Police Department has 10 tips you can follow to avoid trouble.

Curtis spoke with Code Enforcement Officer Jerry Smith about how they enforce a variety of local ordinances related to the property maintenance and nuisances on all properties in the city of Columbia.

Here are some tips you can follow to maintain your property:

Overgrown Lots – Weeds and plant growth, including grasses, annual plants and vegetation that are higher than 12 inches are in violation.

longer than 48 hours.

dismantled.

For more information, visit the City of Columbia’s website.