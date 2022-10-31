CPD: 10 code enforcement tips to follow to avoid trouble with the law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s Code Enforcement Month and the Columbia Police Department has 10 tips you can follow to avoid trouble.
Curtis spoke with Code Enforcement Officer Jerry Smith about how they enforce a variety of local ordinances related to the property maintenance and nuisances on all properties in the city of Columbia.
Here are some tips you can follow to maintain your property:
- Overgrown Lots – Weeds and plant growth, including grasses, annual plants and vegetation that are higher than 12 inches are in violation.
- Roll Carts – All roll carts need to be placed at the curbside by 8:00 AM and removed from curbside by 7:30 PM on the day of collection.
- Outdoor Placement – It’s unlawful for a property occupant or owner to leave items like household appliances and scrap metal outside a dwelling or other enclosed structure for
longer than 48 hours.
- Peeling Paint – Peeling, flaking and chipped paint shall be eliminated and surfaces repainted.
- Abandoned Cars – No inoperative or unlicensed motor vehicle shall be parked, kept or stored on any premises
- No vehicle shall at any time be in a state of major disassembly, disrepair, or in the process of being stripped or
dismantled.
- Front Yard Parking – Don’t park a vehicle within the front yard of any property used for residential purposes except upon an improved surface like a parking space and/or driveway that will be paved with asphalt, brick, etc.
- House in Extreme Disrepair – The exterior must be in good repair, structurally sound and sanitary so it doesn’t pose a threat to the public health, safety or welfare of the city.
- Premise Identification – Buildings need approved address numbers placed in a position to be plainly legible and visible from the street or road fronting the property.
- Residential Rental Ordinance – Every residential rental unit within the City must have a Residential Rental Permit before you allow people to use it as a rental unit.
- Right-of-ways – Property owners (or tenants) are responsible for maintaining the area of right-of-way adjacent to their property.
For more information, visit the City of Columbia’s website.