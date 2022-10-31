Paul Pelosi’s alleged attacker charged after assault

Prosecutors announced charges against suspect David Depape, accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

ABC NEWS—Prosecutors announced charges against suspect David Depape, accused of violently assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

The 82 year old is still in the hospital after undergoing surgery for a fractured skull.

A source familiar with the matter says Paul Pelosi spoke to investigators and shared details of the attack over the weekend from the hospital.

ABC’s Morgan Norwood has more on what else we’re learning about the suspect.