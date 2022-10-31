Tesla ATV toys recalled over safety concerns

Radio Flyer is recalling its Tesla ATV toy over safety concerns.

The Tesla Cybersquad for kids is modeled after a four-wheeled all-terrain vehicle Tesla showed off in 2019.

This child’s version is intended as a toy, but the consumer product safety commission says it fits the definition of a youth ATV.

That means, it’s required to meet federal standards, like having a mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure. Safety training is also mandatory. 5,000 were sold.

Owners will be refunded their 1,900 purchase price once they permanently disable the toy by returning its motor controller.