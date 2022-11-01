Colonial Life Arena welcomes ‘The Soul II Soul Tour’

Image: Colonial Life Arena

Columbia, S.C., (WOLO) — If you are a fan of R&B music, this could be some music to your ears. The Colonial Life Arena is welcoming an all star concert with ‘The Soul II Soul Tour”.

The show will feature three-time Grammy nominated, and multi-platinum singer, songwriter Kem. Known for hit songs like ‘Love Calls’ and ‘Share my Life’ captures a little bit of soul, R&B, and jazz . The soul singers voice and style who has been compared to R&B greats Marvin Gaye, Otis Redding, and Sam Cooke will bring his sultry sound to the Capital city. Kem is not the only entertainer on the bill though.

The arena tells ABC Columbia R&B legend, and 2021 Grammy Award winning, and twelve time Grammy nominated songstress Ledisi along with special guest Musiq Soulchild will hit the stage to perform a number of their hits as well.

The concert is being brought to the Colonial Life Arena by the North American Entertainment Group, Inc. which is said to be one of the most monumental independent promoters that have of entertainment throughout the United States when it comes to their live shows and events.

The Concert is scheduled to take place Friday February 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.