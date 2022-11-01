Delta airlines strike looms after Thanksgiving

CNN—Delta Air Lines pilots could be going on strike soon. In an Air Line Pilots Association Union vote, 99% of Delta pilots authorized a strike to get a new contract.

The pilots say they are working with an outdated contract from 2016. The union says negotiations have been on and off for more than three years.

If there was a strike it wouldn’t happen until after the Thanksgiving travel surge.

Delta says negotiations have been progressing.