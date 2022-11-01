Fulmer Middle School invites veterans and families in celebrating veterans day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Fulmer Middle School is inviting members of the community in celebrating veterans day on Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. in the school gym.

Festivities for veterans and their families will include presentations from art students, performances by the chorus and bands, and a recognition ceremony.

In a release, student organizers say they are excited about the opportunity to thank veterans for their selfless service with this event.

The school is located at 1614 Walterboro Street in West Columbia. Donuts and coffee will be served.

For more information, call (803) 822-5660.