Gamecock wide receiver to miss rest of 2022 season

One Gamecock wide receiver will miss the rest of the 2022 season with an injury.

Corey Rucker confirmed the news on his Instagram Tuesday, after battling a foot injury since the summer. He played a few snaps, including scoring a touchdown against Charlotte back on Sept. 24.

Rucker transferred from Arkansas State this offseason, but missed the first three weeks of the season with a foot injury. He re-aggravated that same injury during the Charlotte game and has not played a down since.

The Gamecocks are now down to six receivers on the depth chart and face Vanderbilt on the road this Saturday night.