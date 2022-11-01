Midlands Pup-Shots November 1 Nov 1, 2022 2:09 PM EDT ABC Columbia Site Staff, 1/16ARTEMIS Orangeburg House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered Good with other dogs, cats, children 2/16AUTUM Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date. Good with dogs, cats, children 3/16DIESEL Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, cats, children 4/16DOLLY Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs, children 5/16FRED Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date House trained Good with children, pets 6/16KING Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs and children 7/16LEA Orangeburg House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, children 8/16PETUNIA Orangeburg House trained Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with children Prefers home without cats 9/16NOSEY Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children 10/16RAMBO Orangeburg House trained Vaccinations up to date Good with children 11/16REX Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with children, other pets 12/16ROSA Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date. Good with other dogs and children 13/16SMOKE Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with other dogs, children 14/16THEO Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date. Good with children Prefers home without other dogs, cats 15/16TOAST Toast Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date. Good in a home with Other dogs, cats, children. 16/16VELVET Orangeburg Vaccinations up to date, spayed / neutered. Good with dogs, cats, children Check out today’s Midlands Pup-Shots courtesy pupfinder.com Categories: Local News, mugshots, News ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest