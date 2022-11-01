Pet of the Week: Reugan!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Meet Reugan! This 4-year-old Pitbull-mix is Columbia Animal Services’ longest resident in need of his forever home!

Reugan has been at the shelter for nearly 6 months, and shelter staff don’t understand why! They say Reugan is a well-rounded dog; he knows some basic commands, is treat motivated, appears to be good with other dogs and kids, and is so much fun! Staff say a lot of his energy is pent up from being in the shelter for so long, and believe he’ll have moderate energy in a home environment.

Reugan is already neutered, up-to-date on vaccinations, and is ready to go home with you today!

Starting November 21st, Columbia Animal Services is hosting an adoption special through Thanksgiving week until November 30th. All adoptions will be $20 and include spay/neuter, vaccinations, a micro-chip, and heartworm testing.

Visit Reugan today at 157 Humane Ln, Columbia SC, 29209.