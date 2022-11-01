South Carolina launches 2022-23 season theme

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley announced “DNA” as the Gamecocks’ 2022-23 season theme at the team’s exhibition game Monday night at Colonial Life Arena. The program develops an annual theme to amplify the team’s goals and mindset for the season ahead.

This season’s theme reflects the foundation on which Staley has built the Gamecocks into a perennial national power, its DNA, and the more recent introduction of name, image, likeness opportunities for student-athletes. As such, the DNA stands for Dreams, Nets, Assets.

Since her arrival at South Carolina, Staley has branded herself as much a dream merchant as a coach, focusing on ensuring that she helps each of her player develop the skills and mentality needed to be what she dreams of becoming. Nets are the universal basketball symbol of success, cut down after each championship. Assets is the newest part of the program, which has seen its student-athletes thrive in the name, image, likeness space thanks to the broad popularity of the team.

Head coach Dawn Staley returns 10 letterwinners from last year’s championship squad, including four of the five starters. All four are seniors, including Victaria Saxton, who elected to return for her extra season of eligibility. Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and defensive star Brea Beal are the other three as the vaunted 2019 signing class, which also includes Laeticia Amihere and Olivia Thompson to rank No. 1 in the country, enters its senior season. The group has lost just three SEC games combined in its first three years in the Garnet and Black and has won two of the program’s six SEC regular-season championships.

The Gamecocks officially open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 7 when they will host ETSU at Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. with the team celebrating its 2022 SEC Regular-Season and NCAA Championships beginning at approximately 8:10 p.m.