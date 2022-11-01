South Carolina recognizes Nov. 21 as Adoption Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina is set to recognize Monday, November 21 as Adoption Day, according to the SC Department of Social Services.

Chief Justice Donald W. Beatty has authorized the finalization of public adoptions in Greenville, Sumter, Charleston, Horry, and Forence counties on Adoption Day, according to a press release provided to ABC Columbia News.

The month of November is acknowledged as National Adoption Month in South Carolina. 120 children in the state’s foster care system are free for adoption. From those children looking for a forever home, 83% are ages 7-17 and 33% are sibling groups.

“There is a great joy that comes from providing a permanent home to a child or youth in need,” said Governor Henry McMaster in a release. “Adoption Month is an opportunity to recognize those who answer the call to adopt children and youth in the greatest need while highlighting the numerous ways South Carolinians can get involved in the public adoption process.”

To find out more information on how to adopt, call (888) 828-3555, and fill out an application or visit

www.heartfeltcalling.org