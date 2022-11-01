South Carolina survives, advances to semifinals with 3-0 shutout over Ole Miss

PENSACOLA, FL – The No. 2 seeded South Carolina women’s soccer team (12-3-4) shutout the Ole Miss Rebels (9-7-4) 3-0 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 SEC Tournament. The Gamecocks have now scored 11 goals in their last three games.

13 minutes into the match, 5th year senior Jyllissa Harris cemented her name in the NCAA record books, surpassing Penn State’s Kayleigh Riehl at 8,447 minutes. Harris now stands at 8,925 minutes.

The first half saw little action from either side through the first 20 minutes, with both teams only putting up a total of five shots throughout the entire half. Ole Miss got things started in the fifth minute, with a shot going wide coming from Taylor Radecki. Junior Cat Barry got the first chance off for the Gamecocks 10 minutes later, coming off just wide to the right.

In the 28th minute, Corinna Zullo shot a pass from midfield up to Barry who outran a defender and knocked it into the back right corner of the net to give the Gamecocks their first goal of the game and put them up 1-0. The goal marked the sixth of the season for Barry moving her up to the No. 1 spot on the team this season (tied with Shae O’Rourke), and the 20th of her career.

Throughout the first 45, South Carolina took six corners and senior goalkeeper Heather Hinz recorded one save.

The Gamecocks kept up their momentum coming out into the second half, with Barry putting up the first shot three minutes resulting in a dead on hit to the right post. The Rebels took two more shots over the next 10 minutes, until a South Carolina corner resulted in the second goal of the game.

Freshman Gracie Falla sent the ball in, and a pass from Barry allowed Megan Spiehs to capitalize and head it into the left side to put the Gamecocks up 2-0 in the 60th minute. Spiehs’ goal was the third of the season and the third of her career.

The Rebels attempted to knock on the door in the 77th minute after a handball call on Harris in the box set up Ole Miss for a penalty kick, but the shot came off wide to the right.

In the 80th minute, sophomore Payton Patrick turned on the boosters after a pass from Zullo, and snuck one in past the Rebels’ keeper Ashley Orkus to the far back left corner and South Carolina found themselves up 3-0. The goal was the fifth of the season and the sixth of her career.

The Gamecocks finished the game with nine shots (five on goal), and eight corners. Hinz recorded two saves.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will move onto the semifinals, taking on the winner of the Georgia/Tennessee game on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. (CT).