Subway’s free giveaway for middle seat passengers

Subway understands that being sandwiched in a middle seat isn't an ideal travel situation so for national sandwich day, it is offering free subs for those stuck in the so-called "sandwich seat" on a flight.

On November 3, travelers can upload a photo of themselves in the middle seat for the chance to win a free foot long.

The submission site is only open for one day, but the restaurant is planning to give away 10,000 gift cards for free foot longs.