TOP 10: Benedict jumps to No. 9 In AFCA Poll

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Benedict College’s historic football season recorded another milestone on Monday, when the Tigers climbed to No. 9 in the American Football Coaches Association poll.

Benedict, ranked 15th last week, climbed six spots and are one of eight remaining undefeated teams in Division II.

“Hallelujah, praise God,” said Benedict head coach Chennis Berry . “That’s special. We’re grateful to be recognized nationally as one of the top teams in the country in Division II. That’s thanks to all of the hard work the players and coaches have done. But our focus is on our next opponent, and our next opponent is Allen University. But we’re super excited to be able to be ranked in the top 10 in the country.”

The poll is voted on by a panel of head coaches from around the country.

“Any time your peers are able to acknowledge the hard work you put in, we’re very, very grateful for that,” Berry said. “But we’re going to keep our eyes on the prize, and to be the best we can be every day. But we’re super excited about being ranked in the top 10 in the country.”

The top five remained the same this week, but from No. 6 on down, it is very different. Nine Top 25 teams lost on Saturday causing a big shakeup. Then-No. 6 Ashland (Ohio) lost to Hillsdale (Mich.), 36-20, and dropped to No. 14. Then-No. 10 Virginia Union had its undefeated season smashed, losing to Chowan (N.C.), 26-21, and dropping to No. 16. Same goes for Indiana (Pa.), who lost to Gannon (Pa.), 43-36, and fell from 11 to a tie for 17.

Wingate (N.C.) beat then-No. 22 Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 24-21, and jumped into the poll for the first time this season at No. 20. Joining Wingate as newbies this week are No. 21 Truman State (Mo.) and No. 23 Emporia State (Kan.).

Rank School (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. Week 9 Next Game 1. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) (28) 9-0 748 1 D. Michigan Tech, 42-7 Nov. 5 vs. Wayne St. (Mich.) 2. Angelo St. (Tex.) (2) 9-0 720 2 D. Simon Fraser (B.C.), 24-0 Nov. 5 vs. Central Washington 3. Shepherd (W.Va.) 9-0 677 3 D. Bloomsburg (Pa.), 55-10 Nov. 5 at East Stroudsburg (Pa.) 4. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 9-0 652 4 D. East Central (Okla.), 28-18 Nov. 5 at Southeastern Oklahoma St. 5. Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 9-0 632 5 D. Central Oklahoma, 38-7 Nov. 5 at Washburn (Kan.) 6. Delta St. (Miss.) 9-0 583 8 D. Mississippi College, 52-38 Nov. 5 vs. No. 19 West Georgia 7. Ferris St. (Mich.) 7-1 573 7 D. Northern Michigan, 56-20 Nov. 5 vs. No. 13 Davenport (Mich.) 8. West Florida 7-1 512 9 D. West Alabama, 36-24 Nov. 5 at Valdosta St. (Ga.) 9. Benedict (S.C.) 9-0 456 15 D. Clark Atlanta (Ga.), 49-20 Nov. 5 at Allen (S.C.) 10. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 8-1 453 13t D. Clarion (Pa.), 31-0 Nov. 5 vs. Edinboro (Pa.) 11. Northwest Missouri St. 7-2 446 13t D. Nebraska-Kearney, 28-24 Nov. 5 vs. Missouri Southern St. 12. Colorado School of Mines 7-2 379 16 D. Western Colorado, 30-20 Nov. 5 at New Mexico Highlands 13. Davenport (Mich.) 8-0 376 18 D. No. 23 Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 29-28 Nov. 5 at No. 7 Ferris St. (Mich.) 14. Ashland (Ohio) 7-1 348 6 Lost to Hillsdale (Mich.), 36-20 Nov. 5 at Lake Erie (Ohio) 15. Indianapolis (Ind.) 7-1 334 17 D. Missouri S&T, 42-16 Nov. 5 at William Jewell (Mo.) 16. Virginia Union 8-1 276 10 Lost to Chowan (N.C.), 26-21 Nov. 5 at Virginia St. 17t. Harding (Ark.) 7-2 248 21 D. Northwestern Oklahoma St., 28-7 Nov. 5 at Southwestern Oklahoma St. 17t. Indiana (Pa.) 7-1 248 11 Lost to Gannon (Pa.), 43-36 Nov. 5 vs. Clarion (Pa.) 19. West Georgia 6-2 223 24 D. Shorter (Ga.), 49-14 Nov. 5 at No. 6 Delta St. (Miss.) 20. Wingate (N.C.) 8-1 190 NR D. No. 22 Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 24-21 Nov. 5 vs. No. 22 Newberry 21. Truman St. (Mo.) 7-1 143 NR D. Quincy (Ill.), 59-32 Nov. 5 vs. McKendree (Ill.) 22. Newberry (S.C.) 7-2 138 12 Lost to Limestone (S.C.), 42-37 Nov. 5 at No. 20 Wingate (N.C.) 23. Emporia St. (Kan.) 7-2 80 NR D. Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 42-14 Nov. 5 at Lincoln (Mo.) 24. Minnesota St. 7-2 68 NR D. No. 19 Sioux Falls (S.D.), 38-24 Nov. 5 vs. Southwest Minnesota St. 25. Sioux Falls (S.D.) 7-2 46 19 Lost to Minnesota St., 38-24 Nov. 5 vs. Wayne St. (Neb.)

Dropped Out: Texas A&M-Kingsville (20), Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) (22), Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.) (23), New Haven (Conn.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M-Kingsville, 42; Albany St. (Ga.), 31; Henderson St. (Ark.), 26; Winona St. (Minn.), 26; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 13; Assumption (Mass.), 12; Kutztown (Pa.), 12; Notre Dame (Ohio), 9; Wayne St. (Neb.), 9; Bemidji St. (Minn.), 8; Tusculum (Tenn.), 4; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 3; Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.), 3; New Haven (Conn.), 3.