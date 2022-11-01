Twitter users may start paying fee for verified mark

CNN—Twitter is considering charging users for that coveted blue badge. The blue check mark lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic or verified.

It’s particularly helpful for celebrities and influential accounts. According to internal twitter document, the update would have verified users paying $19.99 a month for the subscription service.

If existing users don’t start paying for the product within 90 days, they could lose their verified status.

It’s unclear if some verified users may be exempt from paying the fee.

Many international organizations and charities, for example, are verified on twitter.