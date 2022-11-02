$1.2 billion Powerball drawing set for tonight

CNN— If you haven’t already bought your Powerball ticket for tonight’s drawing you still have time!

The lucky winner will receive a $1.2 billion prize which equals a cash value of $596.7 million.

Tonight’s jackpot is the second largest in Powerball history and marks the third time that the prize has hit the $1 billion milestone.

The South Carolina Education Lottery lists your odds of winning the Jackpot as 1 in 293 million.