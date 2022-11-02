Experience Columbia SC: Tourism is thriving again

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Destination Marketing Organization Experience Columbia announced that tourism is thriving again after 15.1 million people visited the state capital in 2021.

The numbers were made public during a meeting held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Nov. 2.

Tourism in Columbia is responsible for 21,000 jobs in the city, and has a $2.4 billion economic impact, according to Longwoods International and Tourism Economics. There are also 5.4 million people who visit the city overnight.

In a press release, Experience Columbia SC President and CEO Bill Ellen says, “Columbia is not a drive through, fly over city. We’re an experience all on our own and have just as much, if not more, to offer than our competitors when it comes to destination assets.”

The organization hosted 38 sporting events, 14 travel writers and influencers, 34 trade shows, and 32 site visits with meeting planners.

Visit experiencecolumbiasc.com for more information about tourism in Columbia.