Newberry County Sheriff’s Office to host Operation Santa Clause

It's that time of year again, the Newberry County Sheirff's Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- It’s that time of year again, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause!

According to a Facebook post, deputies will be registering children in need on November 29 and 30th, and December 1 at the Sheriff’s Office. Once families and children are chosen, they will be given a location, date, and time for gift pickup.

Certain criteria must be met for a child to qualify:

• The Families and Children must live in Newberry County, SC.

• Only children 12 years old and younger.

• Must provide valid ID, birth certificate, or school ID for Child.

• Must provide proof of all income for the household for the past 30 days.

• Anyone 18 years or older receiving no income must show proof of zero wage on a statement from the unemployment office.

• Must not be receiving any other assistance from any other programs.

Donations of new toys and clothing are also being accepted through December 9.