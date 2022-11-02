Prisma Health expanding cardiology services in Sumter

Prisma Health Cardiology department in Sumter is expanding to a newly renovated practice located on the Tuomey Hospital campus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health Cardiology department in Sumter is expanding to a newly renovated practice located on the Tuomey Hospital campus. The expansion will double the previous space with twenty-one exam rooms.

The practice says they will welcome three new heart care specialists: Cassandra Buto-Colletti, DO, heart failure, Jaideep Debsikdar, MD, invasive cardiology, and Jarred Sargeant, MD, interventional cardiology.

South Carolina is ranked 16th highest in the nation for heart disease, according to a Prisma Health release provided to ABC Columbia News.

Prisma Health Cardiology is now accepting patients. Hours of operations are Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For more information, call 803-434-3800 or visit PrismaHealth.org/HeartSumter.